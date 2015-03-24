Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update December 5, 2015

Zambian protesters fight police following dismissal of ruling party general secretary

By | Associated Press
    Police stand near a burning barricade early Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014, in Lusaka, in clashes between police and demonstrators to protests against the acting president Guy Scott, a white Zambian, who fired the ruling party's chief following the death last week of President Michael Sata.

    A policeman clears away a smoking barricade early Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014, in Lusaka, following clashes between police and demonstrators to protest against the acting president Guy Scott, a white Zambian, who fired the ruling party's chief following the death last week of President Michael Sata.

    A policeman fires a long range teargas cannister at demonstrators early Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014, in Lusaka, in clashes to protest against the acting president Guy Scott, a white Zambian, who fired the ruling party's chief following the death last week of President Michael Sata.

LUSAKA, Zambia – Demonstrators have fought police in Zambia during protests against a political shakeup following the death last week of President Michael Sata.

Witnesses say the riots occurred late Monday in several places in the Zambian capital of Lusaka, including a government lodge designated as a place for Sata mourners to gather. The protesters were angry over the decision by the acting president, Guy Scott, to dismiss Edgar Lungu, the ruling party's general secretary.

Lungu, who remains defense and justice minister, says his dismissal is illegal and accuses Scott, a white Zambian of Scottish descent, of "insulting our culture."

Sata died Oct. 28 in a London hospital after a long illness.