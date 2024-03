Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

American and British officials said Houthi rebels from Yemen killed at least two sailors Wednesday, in what has become the Iran-backed rebel group’s first fatal attack on a ship transiting the area of the Red Sea since it began carrying out strikes after the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel.

The Barbados-flagged bulk carrier True Confidence was traveling through the Gulf of Aden when it was targeted by Houthi missiles, forcing the survivors to abandon ship, reports say.

"At least 2 innocent sailors have died. This was the sad but inevitable consequence of the Houthis recklessly firing missiles at international shipping. They must stop," the British Embassy in Sanaa wrote on X in response to a post by a Houthi spokesman claiming responsibility for the attack.

"Our deepest condolences are with the families of those that have died and those that were wounded," the embassy added.

Two U.S. officials, speaking to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity as they didn’t have authorization to speak publicly, said that the anti-ship ballistic missile attack killed two of the crew members on board and wounded six others.

The full extent of the damage to the Liberian-owned ship remained unclear, but the crew abandoned the ship and deployed lifeboats.

A U.S. warship and an Indian Navy vessel were on the scene, trying to assist in rescue efforts.

The Houthis have been targeting ships in the Red Sea and its surrounding waters since November 2023. In response, the U.S. and the U.K. have launched "self-defense" airstrikes against Houthi targets inside of Yemeni territory.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, a Houthi military spokesman, wrote on X Wednesday that the attack on the True Confidence was carried out in "retaliation to the American-British aggression against our country."

The operators of the ship told Reuters that it was hit about 50 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni port of Aden.

There were 20 crew members onboard the ship, as well as three armed guards, they added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.