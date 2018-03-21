Yemeni ministers resign in protest over Saudi Arabia's moves

Two Yemeni government ministers have announced their resignations in a gesture of protest, claiming that Saudi Arabia has for months now prevented Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi from returning home.

The kingdom, which backs Hadi's internationally recognized government has been waging war against Yemen's Shiite rebels known as Houthis since March 2015.

Hadi fled Yemen amid the Houthi advances and has been in self-imposed exile in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, along with most members of his government. Some government officials are based in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden.

Yemeni Minister State Salah el-Sayadi announced his resignation in a statement on Wednesday, a day after Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Civil Service and Insurance Abdulaziz el-Jabari said in televised comments that he was stepping down.