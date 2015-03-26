Yemeni Al Qaeda Group Claims Responsibility for Failed Mail Bomb Plot on U.S. Cargo Planes

Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the terrorist group's branch based in Yemen, has claimed responsibility for the failed mail bomb plot on cargo planes bound for the United States.

The group's statement, obtained by the NEFA foundation, which tracks terrorists worldwide, is on a well known website featuring pictures of UPS and FedEx and one of the bombs housed in a printer component.

The bombs, which were found in two packages intercepted in Dubai and England, had been addressed to Jewish places of worship in Chicago, and their discovery set off a tense daylong search Oct. 29 for other packages that may have been part of the plot.

Al Qaeda also claimed responsibility for the Sept. 3 crash of a UPS cargo plane in Dubai.

"We say to Obama: we pointed three attacks to your planes within one year, and we will continue Allah-willing to direct our attacks on the American interests and the interests of America's allies," the group said, according to an English translation of the Arabic.

The Yemeni-based terror group was immediately a top suspect after the bombs were found last week.

"There are very strong indications that Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula was responsible for plotting last week's disrupted cargo plane plot, but we can't confirm at this point their claims about the early September incident," a U.S. counterterrorism official told Fox News on Friday on condition of anonymity.

A security official in the United Arab Emirates familiar with the investigations into the Sept. 3 crash and the mail bombs plot told The Associated Press on Friday that there is no change in the findings that the UPS crash in September was likely caused by an onboard fire and not by an explosive device.

"There was no explosion," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity under standing UAE rules on disclosing security-related information.

Fox News' Catherine Herridge and the Associated Press contributed to this report.