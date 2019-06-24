WWII bomb explosion may have caused huge crater in German field, reports say
An enormous crater found in an open field in Germany over the weekend is thought to have been caused by the explosion of a World War II bomb.
Police in central Germany said the crater had been discovered near Limburg-Ahlbach on Sunday afternoon.
Drone pictures showed the huge eyesore, which is around 30 feet in diameter and 12 feet in depth.
There was no initial evidence found to link it to a bomb explosion, and a statement from police said there were "no indications of causation by machines or farm tools."
But residents reported hearing a "strong explosion" in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, which was followed by "a quake."