Woman kills herself after longtime partner dies in car crash, reports say

A British woman living in Australia reportedly was found dead fewer than 24 hours after finding out her longtime boyfriend was run over and killed near their home.

Jason Francis, 29, was hit by a pizza delivery driver's white Volkswagen Jetta at about 8 p.m. Saturday near the Perth home he shared with his girlfriend of eight years, Alice Robinson, the Perth Now newspaper reported.

Francis was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital by paramedics but died of his injuries.

Robinson reportedly was home waiting for Francis when he was struck and killed. It is believed she only realized what happened after seeing emergency services outside her house.

According to Perth Now, friends became worried about Robinson’s safety when they were unable to contact her after she left the hospital on Saturday night.

Police said Robinson was found dead in “non-suspicious circumstances” on Sunday afternoon, fewer than 24 hours after Francis was killed.

The couple, originally from the United Kingdom, is believed to have moved to Australia less than a year ago after traveling the world together.

“I am devastated to let everyone know that my beautiful daughter was so distraught she could not bear to live without her beloved Jase and chose to take her own life,” Robinson’s mother Dawn wrote on social media, according to News.com.au. “My husband and I now grieve for the loss of two wonderful people that brought light to everyone’s life.”

Francis, a talented rugby player, was a member of the Cottesloe Rugby Union Football Club.

The club’s president, Sam Diamond, posted a tribute to the couple, calling them “two beautiful souls” who were lost “far too early.”

“Jase and Alice had only been at the club for a short time but had already ingrained themselves into the third grade and fourth grade families,” he wrote on Facebook. “They could both be found at the multitude of offseason barbecues where Jase would always do his best impression of a competitive eater whilst Alice filled our hearts with her infectious laugh.”

He continued: “These are two beautiful souls that we have lost far too early, and were loved like family. CRUFC extends our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Francis and Robinson families back in the UK. I hope that all club members and anyone else who knew Jase and Alice find a sympathetic shoulder to lean on in these sad times.”

A GoFundMe page was created to help the couple’s families with any costs.

Police said the driver behind the wheel was an 18-year-old pizza delivery driver who they believe might not have seen Francis until it was too late. They said the driver, who has not been identified or charged with a crime, stopped and called police after the collision, which is under investigation.