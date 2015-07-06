Expand / Collapse search
Last Update July 6, 2015

Wife of jailed Venezuelan politician says from Spain he is gaining weight after hunger strike

    Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, right, Mitzy Capriles de Ledezma, wife of imprisoned Caracas Mayor Antonio Ledezma, left, and Spain's former Prime Minister Felipe Gonzalez, center, talk after a press conference on Venezuela's political situation in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, July 1, 2015. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) (The Associated Press)

    Spain's former Prime Minister Felipe Gonzalez speaks during a press conference on Venezuela's political situation in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, July 1, 2015. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) (The Associated Press)

MADRID – The wife of jailed Venezuelan politician Leopoldo Lopez says he has gained four kilograms (nine pounds) since he ended a 30-day hunger strike a week ago.

But Lilian Tintori denied speculation that negotiations were underway with the Venezuelan government that could lead to her husband's release.

Lopez stopped eating in May, demanding that the government led by President Nicolas Maduro free opponents jailed in last year's anti-government demonstrations and set a date for the elections that the opposition is heavily favored to win.

The National Electoral Council last week set congressional elections for Dec. 6.

Tintori said in Madrid Wednesday that international election observers should supervise the elections.

She appeared with former Spanish Prime Minister Felipe Gonzalez, who has lobbied for the release of Lopez.