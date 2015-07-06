Wife of jailed Venezuelan politician says from Spain he is gaining weight after hunger strike

next Image 1 of 2

The wife of jailed Venezuelan politician Leopoldo Lopez says he has gained four kilograms (nine pounds) since he ended a 30-day hunger strike a week ago.

But Lilian Tintori denied speculation that negotiations were underway with the Venezuelan government that could lead to her husband's release.

Lopez stopped eating in May, demanding that the government led by President Nicolas Maduro free opponents jailed in last year's anti-government demonstrations and set a date for the elections that the opposition is heavily favored to win.

The National Electoral Council last week set congressional elections for Dec. 6.

Tintori said in Madrid Wednesday that international election observers should supervise the elections.

She appeared with former Spanish Prime Minister Felipe Gonzalez, who has lobbied for the release of Lopez.