Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

WHO reports acute hepatitis cases in children in multiple countries, including US

The World Health Organization said that human-to-human transmission of the acute hepatitis illness 'cannot be ruled out'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The World Health Organization said on Friday that it is investigating after 650 probable cases of acute hepatitis from children which have been reported from 33 countries between April 5 and May 26.

A message shared by the WHO states that the cause of the acute hepatitis cases are not known, and said that the cases are "more clinically severe and a higher proportion develops acute liver failure" when compared with previous reports of the illness.

216 of the probable cases were reported from the United States, 222 from the United Kingdom, and the remaining number of cases were reported from Canada, Demark, France, Spain, and other countries.

At least 38 of the probable cases have required liver transplants, and nine have resulted in death, according to the WHO.

ICE DID NOT ENSURE MIGRANTS WERE TESTED FOR COVID-19 BEFORE BOARDING DOMESTIC FLIGHTS: DHS OIG

This photograph taken on March 5, 2021 shows a sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) at the entrance of their headquarters in Geneva amid the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. 

This photograph taken on March 5, 2021 shows a sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) at the entrance of their headquarters in Geneva amid the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.  ( Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

The message states that human-to-human transmission of the illness "cannot be ruled out."

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which is often caused by a virus such as hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives a press conference on December 20, 2021 at the WHO headquarters in Geneva.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives a press conference on December 20, 2021 at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

The CDC said last week that it is investigating the acute hepatitis cases in children, adding that "Adenovirus has been detected in nearly half of the children and continues to be a strong lead."

It added in the message that parents and caregivers should "be aware" of hepatitis symptoms, such as "jaundice, which is a yellowing of the skin or eyes."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.