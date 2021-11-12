Expand / Collapse search
War memorial defaced with graffiti: ‘The real heroes are the vaccinated’

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Cranbrook said it is investigating the vandalism

Edmund DeMarche
A war memorial in Cranbrook, British Columbia was defaced before the town celebrated its veterans for Remembrance Day on Thursday with a pro-vaccine message in green spray paint. 

"The real heroes are the vaccinated," the graffiti read. 

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Cranbrook said it is investigating the vandalism of the Cranbrook Cenotaph. The Global News reported that police were alerted to the graffiti at about 7 a.m., and city workers were able to remove the writing in time for an event later that morning.

"As a community, we are beyond disappointed by the disrespectful actions of those responsible for defacing such an important monument on such an important day for all Canadians," the City of Cranbrook posted on Facebook, according to CTVNews.com. 

Canada honors war veterans on Remembrance Day on Nov. 11. About 75 percent of Canadians are fully vaccinated.

