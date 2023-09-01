Expand / Collapse search
Russia

Wagner Group flag seen flying at Prigozhin crash site in Russia

Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash outside of Moscow on Aug 23

Greg Norman
Published
Prigozhin video surfaces days after funeral Video

Prigozhin video surfaces days after funeral

A video of Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian mercenary boss, was published on the Grey Zone Telegram channel just two days after his funeral. (Credit: Reuters)

A Wagner Group flag was spotted flying Friday at the plane crash site that killed Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. 

In an image taken by Reuters, the flag – attached to a tree branch – is seen next to a pile of rocks and flowers near the village of Kuzhenkino, outside of Moscow. 

The flag shows a white skull and the words "PMC Wagner Group" written in English and Russian.  

Prizoghin was killed there on Aug. 23 when a plane from Moscow to St. Petersburg, Russia, crashed. 

Wagner Group flag at Prigozhin crash site

A view shows a flag of the Wagner private mercenary group at the site of the plane crash that killed Wagner PMC top figures, including Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin, in the Tver region of Russia on Sept. 1, 2023. (Reuters)

As of Friday, there was no sign of any wreckage, according to Reuters. 

The photo emerged just days after images depicted Russian police standing guard at the gravesite of Prigozhin following his burial in St. Petersburg.

"The farewell to Yevgeny Viktorovich took place in a closed format. Those who wish to say goodbye may visit Porokhovskoye cemetery," Prigozhin’s press service had written on Telegram. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin – whose rule Prigozhin challenged about two months ago – was not among those in attendance Tuesday for the ceremony. 

"I knew Prigozhin for a very long time, since the early 1990s. He was a man with a complex destiny, and he made serious mistakes in life," Putin has said in the wake of Prigozhin’s death. "He achieved the results he needed both for himself and, when I asked him, for the common cause, as in these last months. He was a talented person, a talented businessman."   

Yevgeny Prigozhin crash site outside of Moscow

An aerial view of the crash site outside of Moscow. (Reuters)

Yesterday, a previously unseen video of Prigozhin also surfaced. 

The undated video, posted to a Wagner-aligned Telegram channel, shows Prigozhin addressing the camera while riding in a vehicle and speaking about speculation of his death. 

"To those who talk about my liquidation, private life and earnings or whatever else, strictly speaking, everything’s alright," Prigozhin said in the video, according to translations from the independent outlet Moscow Times. 

Prigozhin ceremony

A portrait of Wagner Group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin lies on flowers on the grave at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Wednesday, Aug. 30. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

"For anyone discussing whether I’m alive or not and how I’m doing […] it’s a weekend in the second half of August 2023. I’m in Africa," Prigozhin continued. 

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.