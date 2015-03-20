Violent anti-government protests spreading throughout Bosnia

next Image 1 of 3

Bosnian protesters have set ablaze the local government building in Tuzla after they stormed it in rage over unemployment, rampant corruption and an overpaid political elite that appears detached from people's needs.

The anti-government protests that began two days ago spread throughout Bosnia on Friday, with thousands taking their discontent over the almost 40 percent unemployment rate onto the streets of a dozen cities.

Government buildings in Tuzla, Zenica and Sarajevo were stoned and authorities have reported dozens of injured in clashes with police.

The chain reaction began on Wednesday after protesters clashed with police, leaving some 130 hurt, mostly from tear gas.

The Tuzla protests were started by unpaid workers of four former state-owned companies that were privatized and later filed for bankruptcy.