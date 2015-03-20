Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 5, 2015

Violent anti-government protests spreading throughout Bosnia

By | Associated Press
    Bosnian police officers securing area in front of a local government building in Bosnian town of Tuzla, 140 kms north of Sarajevo, on Thursday, Feb. 6. 2014. Violent protests by some thousands of unpaid workers in a northern Bosnian city spread to other parts of the country Thursday and have morphed into widespread discontent about unemployment and alleged rampant corruption, in an election year. Police used tear gas to temporarily disperse the protesters in Tuzla who threw stones at a local government building, then the protesters returned after the tear gas volley, surrounded the empty government building and set tyres and trash on fire. (AP Photo/Amel Emric) (The Associated Press)

TUZLA, Bosnia-Herzegovina – Bosnian protesters have set ablaze the local government building in Tuzla after they stormed it in rage over unemployment, rampant corruption and an overpaid political elite that appears detached from people's needs.

The anti-government protests that began two days ago spread throughout Bosnia on Friday, with thousands taking their discontent over the almost 40 percent unemployment rate onto the streets of a dozen cities.

Government buildings in Tuzla, Zenica and Sarajevo were stoned and authorities have reported dozens of injured in clashes with police.

The chain reaction began on Wednesday after protesters clashed with police, leaving some 130 hurt, mostly from tear gas.

The Tuzla protests were started by unpaid workers of four former state-owned companies that were privatized and later filed for bankruptcy.