Video by Egypt's Islamic State affiliate threatens Israel

A video purportedly by Egypt's Islamic State affiliate has delivered a threat to Israel, saying the Jewish state will soon "pay a high price."

The 35-minute video, posted on social media this week, also purports to show footage of alleged attacks by IS militants against Egyptian security forces in the Sinai Peninsula.

It ends with footage depicting what is said to be the killing of two Egyptian policemen, each shot in the head.

Egypt's branch of the Islamic State group is spearheading an insurgency in northern Sinai that had simmered for years but grew stronger and deadlier after the 2013 ouster of an Islamist president.

The video's authenticity could not immediately be verified but its contents and production style mirrored previous IS propaganda material.