Last Update January 7, 2015

Venezuelan navy escorts seized US-charted oil survey ship into port; crew remains in custody

By | Associated Press
    In this photo provided by the Diario El Sol de Margarita, a ship carrying five American oil workers sits docked on the shore in Margarita Island, Venezuela, Sunday Oct. 13, 2013. The 285-foot survey research vessel, sailing under a Panamanian flag, was conducting a seismic study under contract for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. on Thursday when it was detained by an armed Venezuelan navy vessel and ordered to sail under escort to Margarita Island, which is part of Venezuela. The U.S. chartered vessel was intercepted in disputed waters off the coast of Guyana, a move that threatens to revive a decades-old territorial dispute between South America's biggest oil producer and one of the region's poorest nations(.AP Photo/Cristian Zerpa, Diario El Sol de Margarita) (The Associated Press)

    In this photo provided by the Diario El Sol de Margarita, a ship carrying five American oil workers, left, arrives to the shore in Margarita Island, Venezuela, Sunday Oct. 13, 2013. The 285-foot survey research vessel, sailing under a Panamanian flag, was conducting a seismic study under contract for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. on Thursday when it was detained by an armed Venezuelan navy vessel and ordered to sail under escort to Margarita Island, which is part of Venezuela. The U.S. chartered vessel was intercepted in disputed waters off the coast of Guyana, a move that threatens to revive a decades-old territorial dispute between South America's biggest oil producer and one of the region's poorest nations(.AP Photo/Cristian Zerpa, Diario El Sol de Margarita) (The Associated Press)

CARACAS, Venezuela – A U.S.-chartered oil exploration ship seized by the Venezuelan navy in Caribbean waters disputed with neighboring Guyana has arrived at Venezuela's Margarita Island.

Venezuelan authorities say the ship's 36 crew members, including five U.S. citizens, will be held on board while an investigation continues.

Adm. Angel Belisario Martinez told local station Union Radio on Sunday that the research ship was conducting "unauthorized scientific work" in Venezuela's exclusive economic zone. He said the case had been turned over to prosecutors.

The vessel was conducting a seismic study for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. under a concession from Guyana. Guyana's government says the crew was well within Guyana's territorial waters.