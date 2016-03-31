Vatican confirms investigation of 2 ex-hospital officials

The Vatican has confirmed that its prosecutor is investigating two former officials of the Bambino Gesu hospital over renovations made to the apartment of the city-state's former secretary of state, Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone.

The Vatican statement on Thursday confirmed a report in Espresso magazine that Giuseppe Profiti, the hospital's former president, and Massimo Spina, its ex-treasurer, are under investigation.

The report by journalist Emiliano Fittipaldi, one of four people now on trial at the Vatican in a leaked documents case, said the renovations to Bertone's apartment totaled 422,000 euros ($480,500) — more than twice the sum that Fittipaldi revealed previously in a book that led to the Vatican leaked document charges.

Bertone's lawyer said the cardinal never "authorized" the hospital foundation to make any payments relating to his apartment.