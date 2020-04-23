USS Theodore Roosevelt's entire crew has been tested for coronavirus; over 800 positive, officials say

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

U.S. Navy officials announced on Thursday that the entire crew of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt was tested for the novel coronavirus, and over 800 samples came back positive.

The Roosevelt made headlines in recent weeks when the ship's former captain Brett Crozier was relieved of command.

He was accused of going "outside the chain of command" and leaking a letter to the media in which he raised concerns about the more than 200 sailors on the ship who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Now nearly a month after pulling into Guam, 840 of the crew have tested positive. Eighty-eight sailors have recovered and four remain hospitalized, but none are in the intensive care unit (ICU), according to naval officials.

TRUMP CHEERS AMERICA'S PRODUCTION OF VENTILATORS, SENDING THEM TO OTHER COUNTRIES HIT HARD BY CORONAVIRUS

Over 4,200 individuals -- 88 percent of the crew -- have been moved ashore. Crozier had asked for 90 percent of the crew removed in his letter to top Navy brass before he was relieved of duty.

There were 4,098 results that came back negative, with a small number of tests still pending, Naval official said.

The Roosevelt pulled into Guam on March 27, about 10 days early, as the virus spread around the ship. The scheduled maintenance stop was originally only supposed to last a week.

The Naval Reserve has more than 1,500 sailors engaged in relief efforts related to the coronavirus around the world.

That includes over 650 reservists at the Javits Center and local hospitals throughout the New York City area, along with over 200 reservists serving aboard the USNS Mercy and USNS Comfort.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Thursday, the U.S. had over 856,000 confirmed cases of the virus and over 47,000 deaths.

Fox News' Frank Miles contributed to this report