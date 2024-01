Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A U.S.-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden was hit by a missile fired from Yemen on Monday, U.S. officials said.

The U.S. Central Command identified the vessel as the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier. The ship is owned by Eagle Bulk, a Stamford, Connecticut-based shipping firm.

"On Jan. 15 at approximately 4 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and struck the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, a Marshall Islands-flagged, U.S.-owned and operated container ship," U.S. Central Command said on X. According to the statement, there were no reported injuries or significant damage. The vessel is continuing its journey.

This is the 30th attack on commercial vessels by the Houthi's since November 19th.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which oversees Mideast waters, also confirmed Monday's attack, saying it happened some 110 miles southeast of Aden.

UKMTO has received a report of an incident 95NM South East of Aden, Yemen. Master reports port side of vessel hit from above by a missile."

"Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," it added.

Since the U.S. strikes on Thursday night and the one on Friday night, Houthi rebels have fired at least three ballistic missiles and one cruise missile toward international shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

These attacks include the Houthi's firing one ballistic missile into the Red Sea on Friday, Jan. 12th. No ships were impacted.

On Sunday, Jan 14th, a U.S. fighter jet intercepted a cruise missile that Houthi militants fired toward the USS Laboon in the southern Red Sea.

In addition to the attack on the Gibraltar Eagle, U.S. Central Command said a second missile was fired from Yemen earlier in the day. It did not enter commercial shipping lanes.

"Earlier in the day, at approximately 2 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Forces detected an anti-ship ballistic missile fired toward the Southern Red Sea commercial shipping lanes. The missile failed in flight and impacted on land in Yemen. There were no injuries or damage reported," the statement read.

No group claimed responsibility for Monday's attack.

Attacks against U.S. forces and commercial vessels have increased in the months since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7.

This report is developing and will be updated.

Fox News' Liz Friden and The Associated Press contributed to this report.