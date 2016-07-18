US military installs Waldhauser as head of Africa command

Marine Gen. Thomas Waldhauser has been installed as the new head of U.S. Africa Command.

Waldhauser took over Monday at a time of conflict and crisis in Africa, including in South Sudan and Libya.

Waldhauser is a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He took over for Army Gen. David Rodriguez, who is retiring.

The change of command ceremony for Waldhauser was held at U.S. Africa Command headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany.