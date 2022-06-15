Expand / Collapse search
Syria
Published

U.S. forces capture senior ISIS leader in Syria raid

The captured ISIS leader was an experienced bomb maker, according to defense officials

By Paul Best | Fox News
U.S. forces detained a senior ISIS leader who defense officials say is an experienced bomb maker during an operation in Syria on Thursday. 

"The mission was meticulously planned to minimize the risk of collateral damage, particularly any potential harm to civilians," Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS, said in a statement. 

"There were no civilians harmed during the operation nor any damage to Coalition aircraft or assets." 

The captured ISIS leader's identity was not immediately released by defense officials. 

This file photo shots U.S. Army soldiers as they prepare to go out on patrol from a remote combat outpost on May 25, 2021, in northeastern Syria. 

This file photo shots U.S. Army soldiers as they prepare to go out on patrol from a remote combat outpost on May 25, 2021, in northeastern Syria.  (John Moore/Getty Images, File)

ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi detonated a suicide vest and killed himself in northwest Syria earlier this year during a U.S. Special Operations counterterrorism mission

Before that, another former leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, killed himself in northern Syria in October 2019 when U.S. Special Operations forces entered a compound where he was located. 

"Coalition forces will continue to hunt the remnants of Daesh wherever they hide to ensure their enduring defeat," Operation Inherent Resolve said. 

