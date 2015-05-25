US deports Salvadoran former general linked to 1980s killings, torture during civil war

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

A former Salvadoran general linked to human rights abuses in the 1980s is back in his home country after being deported from the United States.

El Salvador immigration spokesman Mauricio Silva says ex-Gen. Eugenio Vides Casanova arrived in the Central American nation Wednesday on a plane with 133 other deportees.

Vides Casanova has been tied to killings and torture by Salvadoran soldiers under his command, including the deaths of three U.S. nuns in 1980.

El Salvador has an amnesty law covering crimes committed during its bloody civil war, and officials say Vides Casanova does not face any charges.la

He had been living in Florida since 1989, but was taken into custody by U.S. immigration authorities in late March to await deportation.