Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The U.S. carried out a "self-defense" strike in Yemen on Wednesday morning, targeting and destroying two Houthi anti-ship missiles that were preparing to launch, aimed at commercial ships in the Southern Red Sea, officials said.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.