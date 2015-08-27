US airstrikes hit southern Afghan district seized by Taliban, possible casualties

U.S. forces have launched airstrikes on a district in southern Afghanistan seized by the Taliban the day before.

Afghan army Brig. Gen. Mohammad Rasool Zaizai says NATO and Afghan warplanes struck the army and police headquarters in the Musa Qala district in Helmand province Thursday, likely killing fighters and civilians.

He says it is not possible to confirm casualty figures because insurgents control the area.

Col. Brian Tribus, a spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, says "U.S. Forces conducted airstrikes in Musa Qala today against individuals threatening coalition and Afghan forces," without providing further details.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousef says 30 civilians and 10 fighters were killed, but the Taliban often provide unreliable figures. Taliban insurgents overran Musa Qala on Wednesday after a weeklong assault on Afghan security forces.