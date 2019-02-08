UN urges Lebanon's parties not to back foreign conflicts

The U.N. Security Council is calling on all Lebanese parties to implement a policy disassociating themselves from any external conflicts "as an important priority," a statement that appears clearly aimed at Hezbollah which has sent fighters to Syria.

The council also reiterated its call for implementation of its resolutions which "require the disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon so that there will be no weapons or authority in Lebanon" except those of the state.

The council statement issued Friday night welcomed the Jan. 31 announcement of Lebanon's national unity government, which broke a nine-month deadlock, and encouraged all political leaders "to address the pressing security, economic, social and humanitarian challenges facing the country."

Hezbollah, the powerful Shiite group, made significant gains including control of the health ministry.