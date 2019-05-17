UN urges enforcement of Libyan arms embargo to curb fighting

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging all countries to implement an arms embargo against Libya, saying preventing the proliferation of weapons is important to de-escalate the current fighting and restore stability in the country.

He expressed deep concern in a report to the Security Council circulated Friday that current military operations in Libya are reportedly "being reinforced by the transfer of arms into the country, including by sea."

Guterres was reporting specifically on implementation of a resolution last June authorizing the European Union's maritime force to enforce the arms embargo on the high seas off the coast of Libya.

He noted that EU countries in March extended the mandate of the naval mission, but took the unusual step of restricting its operation by refusing to allow it to deploy any ships.