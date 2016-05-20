UN Security Council visits Kenya to discuss Somalia

next Image 1 of 3

Members of the United Nations Security Council are visiting Kenya, which has been the scene of multiple attacks by al-Qaida-linked extremists based in neighboring Somalia.

Kenya's presidency said in a statement Friday that the Security Council members held a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta focusing on the situation in Somalia, where Kenyan troops are part of African Union forces helping the government to put down an insurgency by Islamic extremists.

Kenya has been attacked repeatedly by the armed group al-Shabab, which opposes Kenya's military involvement in Somalia.

The statement by the presidency also said Kenya's decision to close the Dadaab refugee camp was discussed.

The Security Council members were in Somalia Thursday to support the country's efforts to hold presidential elections amid deadly violence.