UN Security Council considers statement urging Syria to allow speedy access to embattled Homs

Members of the deeply divided U.N. Security Council are considering whether to approve a statement calling on the Syrian government to facilitate immediate access to the estimated 2,500 civilians trapped in the central city of Homs as a result of recent heavy fighting.

Austria and Luxembourg circulated a draft press statement to the 15-member council. Approval by all council members is required and diplomats said the deadline for objections is noon EDT Wednesday.

Diplomats said the statement calls for U.N. and other humanitarian workers to assist civilians in Homs, especially those needing medical treatment.

It calls on all parties in Syria to do their utmost to protect civilians, including allowing them to leave Homs, the diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the statement has not been made public.