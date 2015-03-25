UN Secretary-General names new head for peacekeeping mission in Haiti

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has appointed a seasoned humanitarian worker to serve as Acting Special Representative for Haiti to oversee the world body's peacekeeping mission in the Caribbean nation.

Nigel Fisher will replace outgoing U.N. envoy Mariano Fernandez. Fernandez leaves after a 10-month stint. He has said he may consider a foray into politics in his native Chile.

Fisher, a Canadian, has served as the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General since 2010, when a massive earthquake struck Haiti.

The new U.N. envoy will be in charge of providing security at a delicate time. Haiti is expected to hold legislative and local elections this year. The vote is almost certain to be fraught political agitation and protests.