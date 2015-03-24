Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 8, 2015

UN prosecutors: Former Bosnian Serb leader Karadzic should get life sentence if convicted

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – United Nations prosecutors say former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic should be sentenced to life imprisonment if he is convicted of "a substantial portion" of the crimes he stood trial for.

In a written statement summing up their vision of Karadzic's trial, prosecutors call him the "pre-eminent political and military leader of the Bosnian Serbs and their forces" during the 1992-95 war in Bosnia.

The prosecution's "final trial brief" was filed confidentially in August; a public, redacted version was released Friday by the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia.

Prosecutors and Karadzic are scheduled to begin closing arguments in his long-running trial on Monday.