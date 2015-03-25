Expand / Collapse search
UN peacekeeper killed in attack on military convoy in eastern Congo

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations says a U.N. peacekeeper was killed in an attack on a military convoy in eastern Congo.

U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky said late Tuesday that the convoy was attacked by unidentified assailants in South Kivu. No other details were immediately available.

Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said the attack killed a Pakistani peacekeeper and condemned it "in the strongest terms," Nesirky said.

The secretary-general called on the Congolese government to bring the perpetrators to justice and reiterated that the killing of U.N. peacekeepers is a war crime that can be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court, Nesirky said.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission has launched an investigation into the attack, he said.