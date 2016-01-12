UN makes $7 billion humanitarian appeal for Syrian crisis

The United Nations is making a $7.7 billion humanitarian funding appeal to help more than 22 million people affected by Syria's civil war, now in its sixth year.

The U.N. says the funds are needed for an estimated 4.7 million Syrian refugees expected to be living in neighboring countries by the end of 2016, and another 4 million people in communities hosting them. Help is also needed for 13.5 billion people inside Syria.

Along with basic needs like food and medicine, the 2016 plan for Syrian refugees includes investing in education and vocational training.

The U.N. said Syria remains the world's largest protection crisis, with an estimated 250,000 people killed and 1.2 million injured since the civil war began in 2010.