UN inspectors find damage to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia buildings housing 'fresh' nuclear fuel, radioactive waste

U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said Tuesday it found damage caused to buildings at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) that are housing "fresh" nuclear fuel and solid radioactive waste.

"The team closely witnessed shelling in the vicinity of the ZNPP, in particular on 3 Sept. when the team was instructed to evacuate to the ground level of the Administrative Building," a report by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to the United Nations Security Council said. "Moreover, the team observed damage at different locations caused by reported events with some of the damage being close to the reactor buildings."

Grossi’s report Tuesday is the first update the international community has received on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

