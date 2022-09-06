Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

UN inspectors find damage to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia buildings housing 'fresh' nuclear fuel, radioactive waste

UN report details threat to Ukraine's nuclear security amid Russian invasion

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
Fire breaks out at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine Video

Fire breaks out at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine

Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan reports from Kyiv on Ukraine's new counterattack strategy and its mostly 'symbolic' successes against Russian invaders on 'Special Report'

U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said Tuesday it found damage caused to buildings at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) that are housing "fresh" nuclear fuel and solid radioactive waste. 

"The team closely witnessed shelling in the vicinity of the ZNPP, in particular on 3 Sept. when the team was instructed to evacuate to the ground level of the Administrative Building," a report by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to the United Nations Security Council said. "Moreover, the team observed damage at different locations caused by reported events with some of the damage being close to the reactor buildings."

UKRAINE'S ZELENSKYY WARNS OF 'RADIATION DISASTER' AHEAD OF IAEA MISSION REPORT ON ZAPORIZHZHIA

Grossi’s report Tuesday is the first update the international community has received on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. 

Check back on this developing story.

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter. You can reach her at caitlin.mcfall@fox.com or @ctlnmcfall on Twitter.