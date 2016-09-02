Expand / Collapse search
UN diplomats arrive in South Sudan, threaten arms embargo

By | Associated Press
    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power speaks with officials after arriving at the airport in the capital Juba, South Sudan Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. The U.N. Security Council arrived Friday in South Sudan's capital to threaten an arms embargo and sanctions if the government rejects a plan to bring in another 4,000 peacekeepers. (AP Photo/Justin Lynch) (The Associated Press)

    United Nations peacekeepers from Rwanda wait to escort members of the U.N. Security Council as they arrive at the airport in the capital Juba, South Sudan Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. The U.N. Security Council arrived Friday in South Sudan's capital to threaten an arms embargo and sanctions if the government rejects a plan to bring in another 4,000 peacekeepers. (AP Photo/Justin Lynch) (The Associated Press)

JUBA, South Sudan – The U.N. Security Council has arrived in South Sudan to threaten an arms embargo and sanctions if the government rejects a plan to bring in another 4,000 peacekeepers.

The rare visit focuses on the council's decision to deploy the peacekeepers with a strengthened mandate to protect civilians after reports of rapes and attacks by government troops.

South Sudan is wary of giving the U.N. more authority and has called the plan a new colonialism.

U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power delivered a stern message on arrival, noting recent obstructions of U.N. work.

A South Sudanese official cut short the opening press conference.

The diplomats are expected to meet with President Salva Kiir and urge both sides to adhere to a fragile 2015 peace deal meant to end the country's civil war.