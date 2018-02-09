UN agency warns of sexual violence at Greek refugee camps

The United Nations refugee agency is urging Greece's government to provide separate housing and washing facilities for women and children at island refugee camps, citing the risk of sexual violence.

The UNHCR says it has received reports from about 180 camp residents who say they have suffered some form of sexual or gender-based violence after arriving in Greece.

A UNHCR statement Friday said the situation is particularly worrying in the crowded refugee camps of Moria on Lesvos and Vathy on Samos, where toilets and washing facilities are "no-go zones" after dark for unaccompanied women and children.

It cited a woman in Moria who said she had not showered for two months for fear of attack.

The UNHCR called on Greece to do more to protect camp residents.