UN: 11 Tanzanian peacekeepers face paternity claims

The United Nations says a group of 11 Tanzanian peacekeepers accused of sexual exploitation and abuse in Congo also face paternity claims from their alleged victims.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, told reporters Monday that troops from the mission's Force Intervention Brigade in the village of Mavivi in eastern Congo have been confined to the mission's base camp by their commander pending investigation.

Unlike other international peacekeeping troops, the Force Intervention Brigade has an unprecedented mandate to take offensive military action against rebel groups to help end Congo's long-running conflict by neutralizing and disarming the fighters.

Dujarric says the 11 Tanzanians include four from the mission's current deployment and seven from a previous contingent.

The U.N. has been in the spotlight for months over allegations of sexual abuse by its peacekeepers.