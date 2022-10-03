Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Ukrainian nuclear power plant director released from Russian detention, UN says

The director of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was detained on Friday

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Putin's 'stunning military defeat' is driving annexation of Ukraine provinces: Gen Jack Keane Video

Putin's 'stunning military defeat' is driving annexation of Ukraine provinces: Gen Jack Keane

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane weighs in on Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing annexation of four Ukrainian territories on 'Special Report.'

The head of Ukraine's beleaguered Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was released from detention on Monday, three days after he was blindfolded while leaving work and taken away by Russian forces

International Atomic Energy Agency Director Rafael Grossi said that he's received confirmation that Ihor Murashov was returned safely to his family. 

Murashov's detainment came on the same day that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed the region of Zaporizhzhia, where the nuclear plant is located, along with Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson. 

  • Power plant in Ukraine
    Image 1 of 3

    A Russian all-terrain armoured vehicle is parked outside the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, September 1, 2022.  (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo)

  • Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant exercise takes place Aug. 17, 2022
    Image 2 of 3

    A Ukrainian Emergency Ministry rescuer attends an exercise in the city of Zaporizhzhia on August 17, 2022, in case of a possible nuclear incident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant located near the city. (DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
    Image 3 of 3

    A general view shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, situated in the Russian-controlled area of Enerhodar, seen from Nikopol in April 27, 2022.  (ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

UKRAINE SAYS ITS FORCES 'ENCIRCLE' RUSSIAN TROOPS IN DONETSK

Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom also confirmed that Murashov was freed from captivity on Monday. 

"The release took place due to the wide-ranging coverage of the exceptional event and the extraordinary efforts of the IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi, who played a significant role in the deliverance of Ihor Murashov from Russian captivity," Energoatom wrote on Telegram. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was captured by Russian forces in early March, but its Ukrainian staff has continued operations amid intermittent shelling and nearby fighting. 

Grossi and a team from the IAEA traveled to the plant in early September and have maintained a presence in Zaporizhzhia. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest