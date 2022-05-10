Ukrainian military video shows Russian tank destroyed by grenade launcher

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has posted a video Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian tank being destroyed with weaponry provided by Sweden.

The T-90M tank – which is seen bursting into a fireball – reportedly was struck outside the city of Kharkiv.

"The pride of the Russian tank industry was destroyed by the Swedish hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher Carl Gustaf," the Ministry of Defense said in a tweet.

"We thank the Swedish people and the King for their help," it added.

Kharkiv has seen heavy fighting since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, which has now lasted 76 days.