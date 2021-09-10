Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says all out-war with Russia is possible: report

Zelenskyy met with Biden in the White House last week

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not rule out the possibility that tension between Kiev and Moscow could eventually boil over and lead to an all-out war with Russia a scenario that he called "the worst thing," a report said.

Zelenskyy was at the Yalta European Strategy summit in Kiev on Friday when he was asked about the possibility, Reuters reported. 

"This is the worst thing that there can be, but unfortunately there is such a possibility," he said, pointing out that he seeks a substantive meeting with Russian President Vladamir Putin.

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula back in 2014 and has supported a separatist insurgency in Donbas. Putin said last month that it was becoming evident that Kiev is no longer interested in a peaceful settlement to the conflict. 

Zelenskyy relies heavily on U.S. support and because Russia has a much larger and capable military. (Putin said in 2014 that his military could take Ukraine in two weeks.)

Zelenskyy met with Biden in the White House last week. Prior to the meeting, officials told Fox News that Biden was going to convey his "ironclad commitment" to Ukraine’s security, sovereignty and Euro-Altantic aspirations. 

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So far, the U.S. has committed $2.5 billion in support of Ukraine forces since 2014, including more than $400 million in 2021 alone. 

Fox News' Brooke Singman and the Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.