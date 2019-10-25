Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Ukraine
Published

Ukraine police arrest hacker wanted in US, suspected of stealing $6M from American banks

Lucia I. Suarez Sang
By Lucia I. Suarez Sang | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 25Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 25

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 25 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A 32-year-old man accused of hacking into U.S. financial institutions and stealing more than $6 million was arrested in Ukraine as he was hiding from American authorities.

Police in Kiev said in a statement that the man was arrested Friday hiding out in “one of the most expensive” hotels in the Ukrainian capital city. Police did not release his name nor his nationality but said he was a foreigner.

“The man is suspected of unlawful interference with computer systems, theft and money laundering in especially large amounts,” the statement said.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Ukraine for alleged hacking into U.S. financial institutions and stealing $6 million. He is wanted by U.S. authorities.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Ukraine for alleged hacking into U.S. financial institutions and stealing $6 million. He is wanted by U.S. authorities. (Ukraine National Police)

UKRAINE'S VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY, THE COMEDIAN AND TV STAR AT CENTER OF THE TRUMP IMPEACHMENT ROW

An FBI investigation into the man’s alleged criminal activity began as early as 2010. Earlier this year, U.S. law enforcement authorities asked for Ukraine’s assistance to search and arrest the alleged hacker.

Police said the Ukraine government is considering extraditing the suspect to the United States. Additional information was immediately available.

Pentagon official overseeing policy in Russia and Ukraine testifies in impeachment inquiry

Pentagon official overseeing policy in Russia and Ukraine testifies in impeachment inquiry

Senior Defense officials say Laura Cooper hired private counsel; national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports from the Pentagon.

The arrest comes at a time where the eastern European country is at the center of a U.S. political scandal stemming from a telephone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump focusing partly on whether the president abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government – in this case, Ukraine – to undermine Democratic foe Joe Biden and help his own reelection.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Lucia I. Suarez Sang is a Reporter & Editor for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @luciasuarezsang