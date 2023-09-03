Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World

Ukraine defense minister Oleksii Reznikov to be replaced by Rustem Umerov: Zelenskyy

Rustem Umerov belongs to the Holos party

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Speaks with Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov Video

Fox News Speaks with Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov sat down with Fox News as his country marks one year since Russia invaded. He expressed confidence that Ukraine will receive Western fighter jets within a month and spoke to reports of China aiding Russia.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday that defense minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced by a different official this week.

Reznikov's replacement will be Rustem Umerov, a politician of Crimean Tatar descent. The Ukrainian president announced the news on Telegram, noting that the new leadership change was necessary after going through "more than 550 days of full-scale war."

Zelenskyy mentioned Ukraine's defense ministry needing "new approaches" during his nightly address on Sunday. He also alluded to "different formats of interaction both with the military and with society."

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is well acquainted with this person, and Umerov does not require additional introductions. I expect support for this candidacy from parliament," Zelenskyy said.

RUSSIA FORGOES INVESTIGATION INTO PRIGOZHIN CRASH UNDER INTERNATIONAL RULES: REPORT 

Zelenskyy and Reznikov

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (C-R) and Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov (C-L) are pictured during a bilateral meeting with the German Chancellor on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023. (ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Umerov has been Ukraine's State Property Fund head since September 2022. He belongs to Holos, an opposition party in Ukraine. During the war, Umerov was a key figure in evacuating Ukrainians from Russian-occupied territories and exchanging prisoners of war.

Reznikov's exit comes after the Ministry of Defense was scrutinized over its purchasing of military jackets in August. Ukrainian journalists claimed that the military jackets were purchased at $86 per unit, instead of the usual price of $29.

ZELENSKYY SAYS UKRAINE HAS DEVELOPED 400-MILE RANGE WEAPONS FOLLOWING STRIKE ON RUSSIAN AIRPORT

Oleksii Reznikov speaking

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov speaks during a press conference on August 28, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine.  (Andriy Zhyhaylo/Obozrevatel/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Journalists also claimed that summer jackets were ordered instead of winter ones. Reznikov denied the allegations.

In June, Reznikov sat down with Fox News Digital to discuss the war, mentioning that he would not talk with Russian officials until his country's original borders were restored.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rustem Umerov smiling

Rustem Umerov, Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, Kiev on August 14, 2023. (Getty Images)

"We will be ready to discuss postwar co-existence (with Russia) when they get out of our land," he said.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Greg Palkot contributed to this report.