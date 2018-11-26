Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Ukraine considering martial law after naval flare-up with Russia

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko leading the National Security and Defense Council meeting in Kiev, Ukraine. (Mykhailo Markiv, Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is expected to request martial law for his country after Russian coast guard ships fired on Ukrainian navy vessels.

The Russian ships opened fire on three Ukrainian ships near the Kerch Strait, wounding six Ukrainian seamen before seizing the ships late Sunday.

The clash is anticipated to further escalate tensions that have soared since Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and backed a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

A ship under the the Kerch bridge blocks the passage to the Kerch Strait near Kerch, Crimea. (AP)

The two nations were quick to point fingers. Ukraine maintained its vessels were heading to the Sea of Azov in line with international maritime rules, while Russia's foreign minister said Ukraine has violated international law and provoked the attack by sending its vessels through the Kerch Strait without permission.

Poroshenko called an emergency meeting with the Defense and Security Council in Kiev in which he suggested implementing martial law for 60 days following Sunday's incident, Bloomberg reported.

The European Union has called for restraint, while NATO said it was monitoring the situation, according to the report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.