UK suspends dozens of arms sales to Israel

The United Kingdom is suspending dozens of weapons exports to Israel over concerns the arms could be used to break international law just a short time after Hamas murdered six hostages taken from Israel.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy told lawmakers on Monday that the decision related to about 30 of 350 export licenses for equipment that includes parts for military aircraft and drones and items used for ground targeting.

Lammy said the British government believes the equipment "is for use in the current conflict in Gaza" and represents a "clear risk" that some could be used to "commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law."

Despite the suspension, Lammy said the move was "not a determination of innocence or guilt" about whether Israel had broken international law, and was not an arms embargo.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant responded in a statement, saying he was "disheartened" by the British government’s decision to slap "sanctions" on the export licenses.

"This comes at a time when we fight a war on 7 different fronts – a war that was launched by a savage terrorist organization, unprovoked," Gallant said. "At a time when we mourn 6 hostages who were executed in cold blood by Hamas inside tunnels in Gaza. At a time when we fight to bring 101 hostages home."

"I stand by our troops and security agencies working with immense courage, professionalism and moral values," the statement continued. "We remain committed to defending the State of Israel and her people."

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the U.K.’s decision "sends a very problematic message" to the Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist group.

"Israel is a law-abiding state that operates in accordance with international law and has an independent and respected judicial system – we expect friendly countries, such as the UK, to recognize this all year-round, especially just days after Hamas terrorists executed six Israeli hostages, during intense negotiations for the release of the hostages and for a ceasefire, and in light of the recent threats by the Iranian regime to attack the State of Israel," Katz said.

The foreign minister said that he hopes the "deep friendship" between Israel and the U.K. will continue in the future.

Meanwhile, President Biden claimed in remarks to reporters that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not doing enough to secure a hostage deal with Hamas terrorists.

Biden and Vice President Harris convened a hostage deal negotiating team in the Situation Room following the murder of 23-year-old Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other hostages by Hamas on Saturday.

Fox News Digital’s Danielle Wallace and the Associated Press contributed to this report.