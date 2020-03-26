UK sees daily coronavirus deaths jump by more than 100 for first time
The UK saw its first spike of over 100 deaths in a single day on Thursday as health officials confirmed 578 people are deceased due to coronavirus.
The death toll is up from 475 the previous day, but the dramatic jump could be a result of a change in the way the NHS England and the Department of Health are reporting deaths.
On Thursday the agencies began documenting deaths in a 24-hour period, as opposed to numbers recorded in an eight-hour period as was previously the standard.
Currently, the UK is grappling with 11,658 confirmed cases of COVID-19 -- nearly a third of those cases were diagnosed in London, where hospital beds are overflowing and health officials struggle to up testing capacity to 10,000 people a day, even as government officials say they have the capacity to do so, according to reports by BBC.