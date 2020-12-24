Expand / Collapse search
UK police seize more than $600G worth of drugs hidden in pizza boxes 

Three men were arrested in Manchester on drug charges

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
This white Christmas ended with three men arrested on drug charges. 

More than $600,000 worth of drugs -- hidden inside pizza boxes -- were seized by authorities in the U.K. after police discovered cocaine, marijuana and cash during a raid of two homes on Christmas Eve, according to the Greater Manchester Police Department

More than half a million pounds worth of drugs found in pizza boxes have been seized following raids in Greater Manchester on Wednesday. (SWNS)

Police raided two homes in the Tameside and Hollingworth neighborhoods of Greater Manchester where they found a staggering nine pizza boxes containing a kilogram of what was suspected to be cocaine. More than half a million pounds worth of drugs were found in the boxes seized after the raids, officials reported. 

Three men, ages 39, 20 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs and are still in custody, according to the Great Manchester PD. 

"Today's warrants have led to a substantial find and are a huge step in our ongoing commitment to tackling drugs and the distribution of them across Greater Manchester," Detective Constable Jake Orr said in a statement.

The news comes as England remains in lockdown as it struggles with the discovery of a new strain of COVID-19. As a result, a number of countries have blocked travel into England. 