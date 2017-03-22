UK Parliament attack: ISIS sympathizers celebrating on social media

ISIS sympathizers are cheering the apparent deadly terror attack in London with memes and photos on social media, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility from the black-clad jihadist network.

Recent posts in Telegram channels linked to ISIS are filled with chatter, calling the attack outside the U.K. parliament "blessed," and a graphic of a burning Big Ben that reads "SOON OUR Battle On Your Land" with "London" in bold letters at the bottom of the image is circulating through Twitter.

The attack in London on Wednesday comes on the one-year anniversary of the terror attacks in Brussells which left 32 people dead and 300 injured. ISIS claimed responsibiblity for the coordinated suicide bombings--two at the Brussels Airport in Zaventem and one at Maalbeek metro station in central Brussels. The bombings were the deadliest terror attack in Belgium's history.

Recent posts of a prominent #ISIS telegram channel. Reads the blessed #London attack.. This is not an official account but very credible. pic.twitter.com/tTSyc2ZrJx — Ahmet S Yayla (@ahmetsyayla) March 22, 2017

1. London police are treating incident near parliament as terror. I'm monitoring ISIS channels & there's no claim. What there is is chatter: pic.twitter.com/fHdByU7jz1 — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) March 22, 2017

ISIS has long promoted the use of vehicles and knives in attacks by so-called "lone wolf" terrorists, particularly in Western countries.

While the Islamic State has not yet claimed responsibility for the attacks in London, U.K. police say they are treating this as a terrorist attack until they have further information.

The attack came as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson addressed a meeting of 68 countries gathered in Washington to discuss the fight to defeat Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.