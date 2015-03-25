UK mission in Cuba: 2 British men held in Cuba on corruption charges to be freed this week

The U.K. Embassy's press spokesman in Havana says that two British businessmen who were tried in recent weeks on corruption charges have been freed.

The men are Amado Fakhre, who was executive director of the Coral Capital company, and Stephen Purvis, who was chief of operations.

They were arrested two years ago in an anti-corruption crackdown by President Raul Castro's government.

Embassy spokesman Rhys Patrick said Thursday they were released this week.

Coral Capital partnered with government entities on hotel management and represented automobile companies in Cuba until it was shuttered in 2011.

Government officials have not released information about the men's court hearing in late May, which was closed to the news media.