A British judge has sentenced a post office worker to two years in jail for terrorism offenses, including having guides on how to make a bomb.

Mohammed Benares was convicted of three counts of possessing information useful for preparing an act of terrorism. The 45-year-old was first arrested in March at his home, and officers found he owned a document called "39 Ways to Serve and Participate in Jihad."

Prosecutors also said Benares downloaded information from the Internet including an online al-Qaida magazine and instructions on how to make a bomb in an ordinary home kitchen.

Benares had said he only gathered the material found by police out of curiosity, but Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith rejected that defense. Loraine-Smith gave the two-year sentence at a London court on Monday.