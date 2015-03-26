UK man from Birmingham charged with terrorist offenses

Police say a 44-year-old man has been charged in Britain with possessing information useful for preparing an act of terrorism.

West Midlands Police said Mohammed Benares of Birmingham is set to appear in court on Nov. 19 charged with three offenses under the Terrorism Act.

Police said Monday he has been granted conditional bail.

He was first arrested in March after allegedly being found with a document called "39 Ways to Serve and Participate in Jihad."

Police said many electronic files were analyzed before the charges were filed.