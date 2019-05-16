Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published

UK leader under pressure as rivals push for the end of May

Associated Press
  • 99a15506-
    Image 1 of 2

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street for her weekly Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

  • 14f6d67a-
    Image 2 of 2

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leavse 10 Downing Street for her weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons in London, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON – British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing an uncomfortable meeting with Conservative Party lawmakers who are demanding she quit within weeks.

Executive members of a committee that oversees party leadership contests are meeting May Wednesday. Committee member Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said members wanted May to "set out a timetable to trigger a leadership contest."

Pro-Brexit lawmakers are furious that Britain has not yet left the European Union, almost three years after voters backed Brexit in a referendum. Many blame May for the impasse.

May argues that she struck a divorce deal with the EU, but it has been rejected by Parliament three times.

The prime minister plans to make a fourth attempt next month to get lawmakers' backing for Brexit terms.

Britain is due to leave the EU on Oct. 31.