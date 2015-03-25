UK government voices concern over alleged mistreatment of British drug suspects in UAE

The British government says it has expressed concern to United Arab Emirates authorities over allegations that three Britons held in Dubai on drug charges were abused.

Grant Cameron, Suneet Jeerh and Karl Williams were arrested while on holiday in July and accused of possessing synthetic cannabis.

Legal charity Reprieve says Williams was given electric shocks to his testicles, while all three men were threatened with guns and made to sign documents in Arabic, a language they do not understand.

The men deny the drug charges. A judge is due to deliver verdicts in their trial on Monday.

The Foreign Office said Sunday that British officials "have raised, and continue to raise, these allegations at the most senior levels."

?It called for a "full, impartial and independent" inquiry into the claims.