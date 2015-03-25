UK government to assist in destruction of Syria's chemical weapons stockpile

Britain's Foreign Office says it will help the international mission to destroy Syria's chemical weapons program.

The U.S., Russia, China, Denmark, Norway and Finland are already committed to the mission.

The U.K. said Friday it has agreed to destroy 150 tons of industrial-grade chemicals from Syria's stockpile at a commercial facility.

The Foreign Office said the chemicals will be shipped to the U.K. before being transferred to a commercial site to be incinerated and destroyed.

It added that it will give specialist equipment — to help transport chemicals — to the U.S. to help with the destruction at sea of some of the most toxic chemical weapons and also provide a ship to help ensure the safety and security of Danish and Norwegian cargo vessels removing Syria's stockpile.