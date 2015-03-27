Expand / Collapse search
UK expels Libyan ambassador after embassy attacked

By | Associated Press

LONDON – Britain's Foreign Office says that the Libyan ambassador to the U.K. has been expelled from the country following attacks on the British embassy in Tripoli.

A ministry spokesman says Omar Jelban left Britain on Monday evening after he was given 24 hours to leave on Sunday.

Foreign Secretary William Hague said Sunday he decided to expel the ambassador because Libyan authorities failed to protect foreign diplomatic missions.

Angry mobs attacked Western embassies and a U.N. office in Tripoli after NATO bombed Moammar Gadhafi's family compound and killed Gadhafi's second youngest son, 29-year-old Seif al-Arab.